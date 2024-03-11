ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406), with everything built-in, opens up world of possibilities

11 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Zenbook Duo (2024) (UX8406)

The ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 is not just a laptop to surmount daily routine jobs, but a device designed to revolutionise the way you work and create. It opens up a world of possibilities. With two full-size OLED touchscreens, a detachable full-size keyboard, and a built-in kickstand, the ASUS Zenbook DUO expertly combines multitasking versatility with superb mobility. You can instantly expand your workspace to up to 19.8 inches with dual 14-inch 3K OLED 120 Hz displays. Outstanding performance is assured with up to an AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and 32 GB LPDDR5x memory, plus up to a 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. Paired with dedicated smart software, intuitive gesture control, and an enhanced-lifespan 75 Wh battery, the easy-to-use Zenbook DUO maximises productivity with zero fuss. Come on — Let’s DUO it.

Effectiveness of Dual Displays

The dual full-size, up to 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED 16:10 displays offer several advantages to users. This design enables users to easily demonstrate content and presentations in meetings and search for other data without leaving their main work on the computer. 3K, 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED displays provide an immersive audiovisual experience. Displays are joined by a lay-flat 180° hinge.

Next-level performance with Intel® Core™Ultra 9 and artificial intelligence algorithms

Zenbook DUO maximises productivity and play throughout the day with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI acceleration. Both processor platforms incorporate the latest advances in dedicated hardware AI acceleration, with built-in AI engines that optimise performance and power efficiency.

High level of mobility with ASUS DUO

If you are a digital nomad, then the ASUS DUO is ideal for you with its 14.6mm thin corps and 1.35 kg weight. The laptop seamlessly blends the efficiency of a traditional laptop with the versatility of a multi-screen device — while still prioritising exceptional portability.

ASUS Lumina OLED

The Zenbook DUO is the first dual-screen laptop in the world. It features two stunning 14-inch OLED touchscreens, a detachable snap-on magnetic keyboard, and a kickstand bundled into one compact, user-centric design that delivers exceptional clarity, colour accuracy, and vibrancy. Whether you’re a creative professional, a multitasking entrepreneur, or a dedicated gamer, the dual-screen setup empowers you to achieve more in less time.

The premium ASUS Lumina OLED displays are Dolby Vision® certified, Pantone® Validated and have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut to ensure vivid, accurate colour rendering. They are also VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified for the deepest black levels. The touchscreens support high-precision stylus input using the included 4096 pressure-level ASUS Pen 2.0, and the built-in ScreenXpert software enables smartphone-like multitouch gesture support for intuitive operation: users can launch a virtual keyboard, maximise a window, and much more with simple multi-finger gestures.

Versatile Modes to Match Your Demands

ASUS’s user-centric policy sets its products apart from the crowd. The Zenbook DUO offers four distinct modes to cater to your specific needs:

Traditional Laptop Mode: In mode, the bottom screen is entirely covered by a traditional keyboard and trackpad. Its 14-inch display, with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, enables perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, writing, and emailing. The ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad can be perfectly magnetised onto the lower display for a traditional laptop-style experience. A pogo-pin connector automatically charges the keyboard when in use.

Sharing mode is an indispensable design, especially for businesspeople. With the help of this mode, you can easily share the content and presentation in meetings. Ditching the keyboard, you can lay the laptop down on a flat surface. The 180° hinge allows you to rotate the screen. Thus, it eliminates the need to huddle around and fosters better engagement and discussions.

Desktop mode: You can rest the keyboard on your desk and have the two screens aligned side-by-side vertically or horizontally to get the perfect desktop. It has been designed for programmers, researchers, writers, and those who need access to large data sheets, and it makes work easy for the said people. Users can display productivity apps on one screen while the other shows reference materials, documentation, or research sources. Alternatively, using the ViewMax feature, they can display content across the entire screen width, giving them a massive 19.8-inch display.

Dual-screen mode: It is a perfect design for surmounting several different works. Doubling the screen eliminates the need to constantly switch tabs or windows, reducing interruptions. In other words, the twin display helps you maintain your focus on the task at hand.

Dual-screen mode with virtual keyboard: No keyboard, no problem. In this mode, the lower screen can be configured as a full-size virtual keyboard. A twin screen can be more productive. The virtual keyboard is optimised to give you smooth and accurate typing. You can also use a virtual touchpad by simply tapping the screen with three fingers, or if you prefer, you can operate the laptop with the touch of your finger or a swipe of a stylus.

Built-in kickstand

The versatile built-in kickstand lets you use these two screens in a surprising number of ways. Between Dual Screen Mode, Laptop Mode, Presentation Mode, and Desktop Mode, you're only limited by your imagination.

Case that can be used as a stand

The 12-degree tilt is convenient for using the laptop in single-screen mode (“regular laptop”).

ScreenXpert3.1

An updated version of the application with gesture control for calling virtual keyboards, touchpads and setting up various laptop functions

Intel Evo platform

The model meets the requirements of the latest IntelEvo standard for thin and light laptops, including a wide range of parameters, including a thin body, instant power-on, at least 9 hours of autonomy in real-world tasks, high processor and graphics performance, and high-speed wireless connection.

Intel Core Ultra

The ultra-fast Intel® Core™ Ultra 7-155H processor, paired with Intel® Arc™ graphics, enhances tasks with AI capabilities. With 1TB SSD storage and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, you can explore more seamlessly.

Efficient cooling system ASUS Ice Cool

Despite the small thickness of the laptop case, an additional heat spreader between the motherboard and the OLED panel and graphene spacers allow you to increase the thermal power of the system to 35 W.

Maximum battery life

Maximum battery life - up to 13.5 hours (single screen) / 10.5 hours (two screens). In Modern Office mode - up to 8.8/8 hours (full working day). Fast charging from the included power supply or Power Delivery 100 W charger. You can charge your laptop using a mobile battery or smartphone charger. Battery life has been increased to 1200 charge-discharge cycles.

A complete set of interfaces

USB-A port, full-size HDMI 2.1 and 2 Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C for charging, connecting monitors, and high-speed devices.

Full-size Ergo Sense keyboard

The Zenbook DUO comes with a full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard that has a built-in touchpad. This ensures comfortable operation of the device.

Intelligent Noise Cancelling System

AI Noise-Canceling technology uses a dedicated processor loaded with smart AI profiles that reliably distinguish human speech from background noises. It's designed to reduce over 500 million types of background noise while preserving vocal harmonics for crystal-clear communication.

Infrared webcam

A full HD infrared camera with Adaptive Lock automatically unlocks the device when the user approaches. It supports fast authentication with Windows Hello, 3D noise reduction for the webcam in low light, and user eye tracking.

The light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness and colour temperature of the main display.

Harman/Kardon audio system

MyASUS proprietary software

A set of applications and utilities for optimizing performance, connecting to a smartphone, diagnostics and technical support.

Tested to military reliability standard MIL-STD 810H

Zenbook series laptops are drop-tested and provide stable performance in the harshest conditions: high altitude, extreme temperatures and humidity

A note about military standard testing!

Test conditions according to the MIL-STD 810 standard that ASUS laptops undergo are becoming more stringent every year: today they include sand and dust blowing, vibration, tests for resistance to operation and transportation at abnormal temperatures, humidity, atmospheric pressure - more than 20 in total tests. However, ASUS laptops are not industrial devices and are not intended for use in aggressive environments. ASUS laptops are tested to military standards to ensure they are durable and reliable under NORMAL operating conditions—out in the rain, in the desert or on the battlefield, while traveling, in your apartment or office.

Specification ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H Display Dual displays: 2 x 14" 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens with 91% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, 120 Hz refresh rate Dual displays: 2 x 14" 16:10 2K (1920 x 1200) ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens with 91% screen-to-body ratio, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, 120 Hz refresh rate Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics NPU Dual neural compute engine: dedicated low-power AI engine with broad software support and Intel® AI Boost Main memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM Storage 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD Connectivity WiFi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth® 5.3 Camera FHD (1080p) IR camera with Windows Hello

ASUS AiSense Camera I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / Type-C®

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x Audio jack Touchpad 5 x 2.9” ASUS ErgoSense touchpad Audio Built-in speakers

Smart amplifier technology

Built-in microphone

Harman Kardon certified

Dolby Atmos® certified Battery 75 Wh AC adapter 65 W adapter

Output: 5V~20V, 65 W

Input: 100~240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal Dimensions 12.3 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches (without Bluetooth® keyboard)

12.3 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches (with Bluetooth® keyboard)

12.3 x 8.2 x 0.2 – 0.21 inches (Bluetooth® keyboard) Weight 1.35 kg (without Bluetooth® keyboard)

1.65 kg (with Bluetooth® keyboard)

