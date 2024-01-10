Azerbaijan reduces sulphur in fuel used to prevent toxic gas emissions from ships

10 January 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has reduced the share of sulphur in fuel used to prevent toxic gas emissions from ships by 6%, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

According to reports, cleaning the bottoms of ships in the specialised fleet twice a year has saved 1-2% on fuel.

The future also includes rewarding ship crew members who take an active part in the direction of fuel efficiency on ships, creating a system to track emissions by displaying them on a digital panel, and implementing ISO 14060 and other standards related to emissions inventory.

" Preventing toxic gases from ships from entering the atmosphere is one of ASCO's primary goals. To achieve this goal, important measures are being implemented at ASCO by the company's Environmental Social Governance (ESG) system, as well as the emission reduction requirements of the International Maritime Organisation and several other classification societies, which come into force on January 1, 2023.

Of particular importance in this context is ensuring delay-free maintenance of vessels and their engines, oil and fuel separators, a significant reduction in the use of heavy fuel, and optimisation of vessel speed to reduce additional fuel consumption during operation," the report says.

Moreover, to meet the requirements, ASCO has started implementing the Ship Energy Efficiency Plan Part 3 (SEEMP III Plan), the Carbon Intensity Indication Plan (CII Plan), and the European Union Measurement, Reporting, and Verification Plan (EU MRV).

For example, as required by Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention on Energy Efficiency Improvement and Control, ships are issued with a "ship energy efficiency management plan" consisting of 3 sections. The CII plan aims to carry out regular operational measures to improve the carbon emission performance of the ship, assess the performance based on an appropriate scale, and approve the plan annually, assigning a carbon intensity rating to the ship.

The core of the EU MRV plan is to ensure transparency in the processes of implementation of possible measures to reduce emissions on ships, to maintain carbon reporting based on appropriate methodologies, and to report on relevant issues.

Currently, the CII plan applies to ships of more than 5,000 tonnes of displacement sailing in international waters, and the EU MRV plan to ships calling at European ports. Accordingly, 31 ASCO vessels have already received the seemp III plan, and 5 vessels have received the CII and EU MRV plans.

