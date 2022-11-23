Azercell campaigns win 9 awards in “Felis Azerbaijan”!

23 November 2022 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Three marketing campaigns carried out by the company were awarded in different nominations.

The country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telekom was highly evaluated by Felis Azerbaijan for effective and creative work in advertising and marketing. The competition organized in Istanbul had Azerbaijan among participants for the first time this year. Joining the competition from Azerbaijan, Azercell received 9 awards for the last three major campaigns:

Two gold and two silver for the tariff campaign “İstəSən”

Three silver for the campaign “Azercell 25 il” (Azercell - 25th anniversary)

Two bronze for the campaign “Nizami Gəncəvi İli” (Year of Nizami Ganjavi)

It should be noted that "Felis Awards" has been evaluating projects distinguished by innovative approach and creativity in the advertising and marketing sector in Turkey for 17 years. The competition was also organized in Azerbaijan in national scale in 2022. Creative companies of the advertising and marketing industry in our country joined the competition in 7 divisions and 43 categories.

In fact, Azercell Telekom received numerous awards in international competitions, prevailing for its unique approach in the field of marketing. It is commendable that the projects of the company have also been distinguished at this festival.

---

