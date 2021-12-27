By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 14.18 manat (0.46 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,059.252 manat, increasing by 23.93 manat (0.78 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 13
|
3,036.8
|
Dec. 20
|
3,076.32
|
Dec. 14
|
3,035.8
|
Dec. 21
|
3,070.617
|
Dec. 15
|
3,010.3
|
Dec. 22
|
3,040.671
|
Dec. 16
|
3,029.2
|
Dec. 23
|
3,046.519
|
Dec. 17
|
3,064.5
|
Dec. 24
|
3,062.134
|
Average weekly
|
3,035.314
|
Average weekly
|
3,059.252
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.01 manat (2.61 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.4085 manat, which is by 1.8 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 13
|
37.863
|
Dec. 20
|
39.0035
|
Dec. 14
|
37.775
|
Dec. 21
|
38.8865
|
Dec. 15
|
37.243
|
Dec. 22
|
38.3215
|
Dec. 16
|
37.632
|
Dec. 23
|
37.8463
|
Dec. 17
|
38.135
|
Dec. 24
|
37.9851
|
Average weekly
|
37.7294
|
Average weekly
|
38.4085
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 84.023 manat (5.05 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,612,623 manat, which is by 1.55 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 13
|
1,624.6
|
Dec. 20
|
1,662.082
|
Dec. 14
|
1,585.7
|
Dec. 21
|
1,648.864
|
Dec. 15
|
1,565.6
|
Dec. 22
|
1,588.463
|
Dec. 16
|
1,570.1
|
Dec. 23
|
1,585.65
|
Dec. 17
|
1,593.6
|
Dec. 24
|
1,578.059
|
Average weekly
|
1,587.907
|
Average weekly
|
1,612.623
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 424.464 manat (12.8 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,081.578 manat, which is by 6.69 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 13
|
3,029.1
|
Dec. 20
|
3,313.589
|
Dec. 14
|
2,873.8
|
Dec. 21
|
3,159.807
|
Dec. 15
|
2.785
|
Dec. 22
|
3,062.72
|
Dec. 16
|
2,827.3
|
Dec. 23
|
2,982.65
|
Dec. 17
|
2,925.8
|
Dec. 24
|
2,889.125
|
Average weekly
|
2,888.188
|
Average weekly
|
3,081.578
---
