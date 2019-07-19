By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 19 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 32.5805 manats to 2,451.8505 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.5276 manats to 27.8847 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 9.6815 manats to 1,455.2935 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 27.1065 manats to 2,597.6935 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 19, 2019 July 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,451.8505 2,419.2700 Silver XAG 27.8847 27.3571 Platinum XPT 1,455.2935 1,445.6120 Palladium XPD 2,597.6935 2,624.8000

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 19)

---

