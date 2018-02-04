By Trend:

Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank focuses on active implementation of digital tools in 2018, Taleh Kazimov, chief executive officer and chairman of the bank's board, said in an interview with Trend.

He said that the new development strategy of the bank, covering 2018-2020, is based on the transition to the digital banking and the development of online channels for rendering services.

"First of all, for us 2018 will become the year of business transformation, the year of transition to the active implementation of digital tools," he said. "As for specific goals, by the end of the strategic period we expect that no less than 90 percent of all client operations will be carried out through digital channels."

"The current year for PASHA Bank will be also a year of expansion of activity in the retail segment, where the bank plans to continue to render high-quality services for the holders of payroll cards," Kazimov said.

"At the same time, while continuing to focus on the servicing of the corporate sector, we plan to bring the volume of the loan portfolio up to 1.3-1.4 billion manats and the total assets of the bank to 4.3 billion manats in 2018" he said. "Of course, these are quite ambitious, but very realistic goals, taking into account the experience of PASHA Bank team and the availability of highly professional expertise."

PASHA Bank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2007.

PASHA Bank renders a range of corporate banking services, including issuance of loans, operations in the securities market, assets management, and treasury services.

