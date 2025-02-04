Black Sea Cable Project: Plugging Europe into Caspian wind

4 February 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The successful establishment of the Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO Power Company), which will oversee the Black Sea Energy submarine cable project, has been completed in Bucharest, Romania. The joint venture involves transmission system operators from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, with the aim of implementing a major green energy corridor project.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!