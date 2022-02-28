By Trend

Azerbaijan's low-cost airline Buta Airways has canceled a passenger flight en route Baku-Kyiv-Baku scheduled for March 3 due to the ongoing unstable situation in Ukraine, Trend reports citing Buta Airways.

According to the agency, passengers of a canceled flight can change the date of departure or return the tickets without applying fines.

"We ask all passengers to follow the latest information about the flights on the airline's official social media accounts," Buta Airways said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz