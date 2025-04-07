Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts win bronze at World Cup in Italy

7 April 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported that the duo earned 46.570 points in the mixed synchronized program, marking a successful performance on the international stage.

Azerbaijani athletes Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev secured bronze medals at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup held in Riccione, Italy, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!