FIDE World Cup: Nijat Abasov advances to fourth round

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov has advanced to the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup in Baku.

The chess player defeated Anish Giri (Netherlands) in a tie-break match, Azernews reports.

Nijat Abasov will face Peter Svidler in the fourth round (1/16 final of the Men's World Cup). The opening game of the fourth round will take place on August 9.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 gathers around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijani team includes 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz