Athletes from Kazakhstan with a score of 28.530 points won the gold of the 28th World Championship in acrobatic gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports. Gymnasts took first place in the balance exercise program.

The silver medal was won by the men's duet from Portugal - Fabio Beco and Bruno Ramalho (28.020 points), the bronze by the men's pair representing the US - Bryden McDougall and Angel Felix (27.900 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev took sixth place with a score of 25.120 points.

Earlier Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won two bronze medals at the World Championships in combined and tempo exercises.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.

