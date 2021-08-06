By Trend

The participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is a big and significant event, Rafig Behbudov, a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation, director of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, told Trend on Aug.6.

According to Behbudov, the participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts in the Olympic Games and other significant sports competitions is a huge incentive for the development of young athletes.

"Young athletes, when seeing Azerbaijani gymnasts becoming winners at international tournaments, and winning medals, desire to work over themselves and develop, and holding large-scale international gymnastic competitions in Azerbaijan plays a colossal role in the development and popularization of this sport," he said.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team participating in the 2020 Olympic Games, the official noted that the team is very good and promising.

"Zohra Aghamirova is a very capable athlete. She’s still very young, and she has time to improve. As for the team in group exercises, I think she will take a worthy place in the competition. We have a good rhythmic gymnastics team and a wonderful coach," Behbudov said.

He stressed that after the election of Mehriban Aliyeva as president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), the attitude towards Azerbaijani gymnastics has radically changed, and the foundation has been laid for successful development in this area.

"Gymnastics has gained massiveness and immense popularity in Azerbaijan, which is due to the fact that the country has created all the necessary conditions for the development of this sport. An excellent National Gymnastics Arena was built in Baku, where all the necessary conditions were created for training athletes and holding large-scale international competitions," concluded the official.

