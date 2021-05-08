By Trend

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8, Trend reports on May 8 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The gymnasts are demonstrating vivid exercises with complex elements. The beauty, brightness, and grace of rhythmic gymnastics are mesmerizing.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8. In the individual program, the Graces demonstrate exercises with clubs and ribbons. There will also be a qualification of teams in group exercises, which will present a program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs. According to the results of the qualification, the finalists will be determined.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

Trend shows the best moments of the second day of the competition.

