By Trend

The ceremony to award the winners of the synchronous trampoline competition as part of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 17.

Among women Belarus gymnasts ranked first, Australian gymnasts ranked second and Brazilian gymnasts ranked third.

Among men Japanese gymnasts ranked first, Belarus athletes ranked second, US athletes ranked third.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling was held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.

