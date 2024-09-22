Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan presidents discuss strengthening bilateral relations

22 September 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a telephone conversation to discuss further development and strengthening of relations between their two countries, Azernews reports citing the press service of the leader of Uzbekistan.

During the call, Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated the President of Turkmenistan on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity, and success, as well as peace and prosperity for the fraternal Turkmen people.

The leaders addressed issues related to the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, noting the importance of intensive political dialogue and fruitful inter-departmental contacts, including the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission.

They highlighted the increase in mutual trade turnover and the deepening cooperation in energy, transport, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.

The heads of state also reviewed current aspects of the regional agenda and the schedule of joint activities.

