Trump plane suffered mechanical issue before landing, Secret Service says

10 August 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Former President Donald Trump’s plane landed in Billings, Montana, on August 9 night after suffering a mechanical issue, according to the US Secret Service, Azernews reports, citing NBC News.

The Secret Service said the plane's mechanical problem was not related to any security issue.

It is unclear whether the original intent was to land in Billings or Bozeman, where Trump is set to appear at a dinner fundraiser and a rally.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday night.

Margo Martin, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, posted to X a video of Trump from his plane.

"I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana, so beautiful flying over, and you just look down, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be," Trump says in the video.

The former president also attacked his political rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump made no specific mention of any plane issue in the video clip.