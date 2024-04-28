Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham further damages Premier League title hopes

28 April 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio’s late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s team, Azernews reports citing to AP News.

Liverpool is limping to the finish line in Klopp’s final season in charge, recording just one win in its past five league games.

Antonio’s header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Andy Robertson’s goal made it 1-1 early in the second half and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola’s own-goal put Liverpool ahead.

The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leader Arsenal, which has a game in hand. Second-place Manchester City is one point ahead of Liverpool and has two games in hand over Klopp’s team.

Liverpool controlled the first half, dominating possession but getting only two of its 11 shots on target, as West Ham went into halftime with a 1-0 lead following Jarrod Bowen’s header in the 43rd minute.

