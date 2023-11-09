China bars citizens from visiting conflict-hit northern Myanmar

9 November 2023 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

China on Thursday barred its citizens from traveling to conflict-hit northern Myanmar, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The Foreign Ministry urged “Chinese citizens not to travel to northern Myanmar for the time being in view of the armed conflicts that have broken out in several parts of the region,” Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

“Chinese citizens already in the conflict area should pay close attention to the situation and move to a safe place or return home as soon as possible under the premise of ensuring their safety,” it added.

Fighting has escalated in the northern Shan state, close to the border with China, in recent days.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’​​​​​​​ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army have claimed control of numerous outposts and four towns, and blocked critical trade routes to China.

The UN has also said it is alarmed by the heavy fighting in the Shan state, citing reports of artillery shelling and airstrikes that resulted in civilian casualties and tens of thousands of people being displaced internally and hundreds crossing the border.

