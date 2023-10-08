Israeli army attacks building belonging to head of Hamas intelligence

8 October 2023 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli aviation struck the complex of buildings belonging to the "head of the intelligence unit" of the Palestinian radical group HAMAS in the Gaza Strip.

"Report" informs that the press service of the Israeli army released information about this.

"Some time ago, the fighter jets of the Israeli army hit the complex of buildings belonging to the head of the intelligence unit of the terrorist organization HAMAS. At the moment, Israel continues to attack terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," the report said.

It should be recalled that on the morning of October 7, rocket attacks on Israel began from the Gaza Strip, and at the same time, militant groups entered the Jewish state, where the Israeli military engaged in a battle with them. The army declared a "state of readiness for war" and soon announced that it was launching Operation Iron Swords in response.

