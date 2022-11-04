Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 6,149

4 November 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,149 over the past day to 21 453 667, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 1,233 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 39 regions, while in 37 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,234 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 757 over the past day against 843 a day earlier, reaching 3,233,918, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 407 over the past day against 412 a day earlier, reaching 1,787,546.

---

