Biden and Macron reaffirm support for Ukraine — White House

22 September 2022 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at a meeting in New York reaffirmed support for Ukraine and discussed issues related to Iran and China, the White House press office said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine... They also discussed efforts to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, as well as our ongoing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and challenges posed by China," the statement said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz