By Trend

Eastern Partnership Summit may be held in June 2020 as planned notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports with reference to Unian Information Agency.

Borrell made the statement following the EU ministers of foreign affairs meeting held as a video conference.

Borrell said that the ministers saw the current crisis as an opportunity to show that the EU is the most reliable partner for Eastern Partnership countries, i.e., to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The EU High Representative said that during the meeting, the participants, in particular, discussed how the EU can support these countries so that their economies, jobs and institutions do not suffer, and that the drive for reforms remains high on the agenda.

“The Eastern Partnership Summit in June, the date of which I expect to remain unchanged, should be a good event to confirm this support to the region, but also help advance work in specific areas of cooperation, sustainable economic growth and job creation,” he added.

