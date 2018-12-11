By Trend

A reporting meeting was held in the central building of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for the Fuel and Energy Complex Myratgeldi Meredov, Trend reports citing the Turkmengas State Concern.

At the meeting, information was provided on the progress of the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, which is carried out in accordance with the planned schedule.

In this regard, the deputy prime minister instructed the heads of the relevant departments to keep under special control the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline.

The construction of the pipeline began in December 2015. The possible costs of the TAPI project vary within $7-10 billion.

The consortium, with the participation of the Asian development Bank (ADB), continues active negotiations with all interested parties. Various options of participation in the project, such as participation in the company's share, project financing, financing through international development banks and with the help of export credit agencies from around the world are being examined.

As the leader of TAPI Pipeline company Limited, Turkmengas State Concern, which has a controlling stake, acts as the main financier and project manager. The consortium also includes the Afghanistan Gas Corporation, Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited and Indian GAIL.

The total length of the pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be 1,840 kilometers. The fuel will be supplied from the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, the second largest in the world.

The length of the Turkmen section will be 205 kilometers.

Then, this energy bridge will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the settlement of Fazilka in India.

