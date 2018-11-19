By Trend

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi says halting commercial activities of 20 Iranian companies in Tajikistan was not politically motivated.

"I do not confirm this number, but I think due to lack of commitment to local frameworks and regulations, including tax payment, the [Iranian] companies have faced a few problems and their work has been suspended temporarily," Trend reporter quoted Ghasemi as saying during a press conference Nov. 19.

"We are following the issue and hope it would be solved," added Ghasemi.

