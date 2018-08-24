By Trend

The "Uzbek Railways" JSC company has introduced a 50-percent discount on train tickets in high-speed trains, as well as in other directions, the company said in a statement Aug. 24.

The discounts will be introduced in honor of the Independence Day of Uzbekistan (September 1) and will be valid for five days.

"In the period from August 31 to September 4 this year, when issuing travel documents (tickets) for domestic transportation service trains, including Afrosiyob high-speed trains, a 50-percent discount on the tariff will be provided," the company announced.

The cost of travel in the Afrosiyob high-speed trains in Uzbekistan was increased by 35 percent beginning from August 15, 2018.

The corresponding decision was made by "Uzbek Railways" JSC company.

The prices were raised after a four-month analysis and research conducted jointly with the Ministry of Finance.

