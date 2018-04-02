By Trend

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have agreed on cooperation of universities, TajikTA news agency reported April 2.

“Rectors of the Samarkand State University, one of the oldest universities in Uzbekistan and Central Asia, and the Khujand Polytechnic Institute of the M. S. Osimi Technical University of Tajikistan have agreed to formalize cooperation between the universities,” the Tajik university said.

The Samarkand State University's Rector, Professor Rustam Holmurodov and head of the Tajik Language and Literature Department of the university, Professor Jumah Hamrokh visited the university in order to get familiar with the training process, material and technical base of the Khujand Polytechnic Institute.

The Uzbek delegation got acquainted with laboratories, a technological park, a football ground, a library and highly evaluated the education conditions.

The sides stressed the need to develop cooperation in all spheres.

The rector of the Samarkand State University invited the director of the Khujand Polytechnic Institute to visit the prestigious Uzbek university and urged to speed up formalizing cooperation between the two universities.

