By Trend

The deployment of the French military contingent in Syria has lost its significance and will be equated to an occupation as the Islamic State (IS) terrorists pose no threat to the region any more, the Turkish media cited the country’s National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli as saying.

“There is also no need for the US military contingent to stay in Syria,” he said.

Speaking about the Olive Branch operation, Canikli added that this operation is carried out within the law.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz