Azerbaijani Foreign Minister embarks on business trip to Qatar

29 April 2024 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a business trip to Qatar, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

As a part of the mentioned visit, the minister will participate in and speak at the 3rd meeting of the Arab Cooperation and Economic Forum with Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held in Doha on April 30, as well as hold bilateral meetings within the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz