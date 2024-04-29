Azerbaijan extends invitation to Grand Duke of Luxembourg for COP29

29 April 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

His Royal Highness Henry, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, was invited to COP29, that’s going to be held in November in Baku.

Vagif Sadigov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Belgium and Luxembourg and Head of the Mission to the European Union, posted this on his X account, Azernews reports.

“Had the pleasure of meeting today Mr. Marc Baltes, Adviser of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, to transmit the invitation letter of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to His Royal Highness Henry, the Grand Duke for COP29 in November in Baku,” the diplomat noted.

