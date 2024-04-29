Azerbaijan reduces automobile imports from Georgia

29 April 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

In the first quarter of this year, Georgia exported 2,601 cars worth $48.457 million to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was reported by the Georgian National Statistics Office. It was reported that the value of cars exported to Azerbaijan in the first quarter of the current year decreased by 51.3% annually, amounting to $51.226 million, or 4,747 units, which is 64.6% less.

Thus, during the first three months of 2023, Georgia exported 7,348 cars worth $99.683 million to Azerbaijan.

During the first three months of this year, Georgia's volume of car exports decreased by 31.3% annually to $486.5 million. Last year, this figure amounted to $708 million.

