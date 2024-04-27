Command and staff exercises held in Azerbaijani army

27 April 2024 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Command and staff exercises took place in the Azerbaijani army, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The exercises took place in accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

During the exercises, actions to perform various tasks were clarified on the map, and reports from commanders were heard on decisions made based on the current tactical situation.

---

