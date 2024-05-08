Ganja hosts literary & musical evening dedicated to Ahmad Javad [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has organised a literary and musical evening dedicated to the prominent poet, writer, translator and journalist Ahmad Javad (1892-1937), Azernews reports.

The event was timed to the poet's 132nd anniversary within the project "Urbanda görüşərik".

The author of the words of the Anthem of Azerbaijan, one of the leading representatives of romanticism and realism in national literature in the 1920-1930s, became a victim of Stalin's terror.

Ahmad Javad is one of the masters of words, distinguished by a unique style in the history of Azerbaijani literary and artistic thought. Filled with freedom-loving motives, the work of the master, who throughout his life remained faithful to the ideals of independence of his native people, is permeated with national ideology. Instilling a love for independent statehood, the works of the poet, who passionately praise the state attributes of Azerbaijan, are a poetic expression of deep patriotism.

At the event, the Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, and the memory of those who fell for the freedom and independence of the country was honored with a minute of silence.

Director of the Nizami Ganjavi Center of the ANAS Ganja branch Alimukhtar Mukhtarov, teacher at the Department of Azerbaijani and World Literature of Ganja State University Vusala Hijran spoke about the life and work of Ahmad Javad. Readers Imamverdi Valiyev, Lala Hasanjan, Khalida Nabiyeva, Muhammad Hajiyev recited the poet's poems.

The event was followed by concert program. During the event, People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova performed the work "Çırpınırdı Qara dəniz", Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev delighted the audience "Şükriyyə", young vocalists Gaya Nasibzade and Fidan Mammadzade performed poet’s other compositions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz