Nakhchivan hosts conference on Protection of human rights under blockade conditions [PHOTOS]

8 May 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Azerbaijn's National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a conference on "Effective functioning of legal institutions and protection of human rights under the blockade" and a solemn swearing-in ceremony of bar candidates are being held jointly by the Bar Associations of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

The participants of the event first visited the monument of the National Leader in Nakhchivan and laid flowers in front of it. Later, the Heydar Aliyev Museum was visited, and the exhibits reflecting the life and political activities of the great personality were introduced.

At the conference organized in "Nakhchivan Palace", the National Anthem was played, and the dear memory of the National Leader and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Anar Bagirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association, and his delegation, as well as deputies, lawyers, Ibrahim Mammadzade, the winner of the III "Yukselis" competition, and other officials, are participating in the conference.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz