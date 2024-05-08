USA increases forecast for oil production in Azerbaijan

8 May 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan this year is predicted to be 610,000 barrels per day, Azernews reports.

This figure is 10,000 barrels more than the previous forecast.

This was mentioned in the monthly report of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) under the US Department of Energy.

According to the report, next year the production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in the country will be 650,000 barrels per day.

It was also noted that the daily production of liquid hydrocarbons in the country last year was at the level of 620,000 barrels.

