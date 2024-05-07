Training held to support preparation of Biennial Transparency Report on climate change of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

7 May 2024 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

On May 6-7, 2024, within the framework of Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29, experts of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) prepared the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR), which is the main component of the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) in accordance with the Paris Agreement. training was conducted with the participation of relevant state institutions for the purpose of support.

According to Azernews, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev spoke at the opening ceremony of the event and emphasized that the presentation of the BTRs of the party states, including Azerbaijan, is one of the priority directions of the COP29 presidency. In this regard, he called on the relevant state institutions of our country to contribute to the preparation of Azerbaijan's BTR as soon as possible.

During the two-day training, the representatives of the UNFCCC secretariat informed the participants about the main elements of the ETF, modalities, procedures, and guidelines in this field, as well as the use of new electronic software in the process of preparation of BTRs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz