Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

7 May 2024 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was welcomed by Yagub Eyyubov, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister, Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister and other officials.

