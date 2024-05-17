Culture Ministry awards prominent film director and actor [PHOTOS]

17 May 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has received the prominent actor, film director, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Abdul Mahmudbayov, Azernews reports.

At the meeting on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the People's Artist, on behalf of the staff of the Culture Ministry and the cultural community of the country, Abdul Mahmudbayov was congratulated on his anniversary and wished all the best.

At the event, it was noted that the state shows great attention and care to all spheres of culture, including cinema.

The activities of cultural and art figures who contributed to the development of national cinema are highly appreciated.

For his services in this area, Abdul Makhmudbayov was awarded the honorary title People's Artist and was awarded a personal presidential pension.

It was noted that the images that the actor embodied in the movie found a great response from the audience. Also at the meeting, the work of Abdul Makhmudbayov as a director was highly praised.

Honored Artists Jamil Guliyev, Baba Vaziroglu, Orhan Fikratoglu and others present at the meeting spoke about the creative activity of Abdul Mahmudbayov.

Then Abdul Mahmudbayov was awarded an Honorary Diploma of the Culture Ministry for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Abdul Makhmudbayov expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

