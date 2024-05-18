Ombudsman's appeal: Declaration of Human Rights Month

18 May 2024 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan has filed a petition regarding the announcement of the "Human Rights Month", Azernews reports citing the Ombudsman's Office.

It is noted that on June 18, 1998, the first "State Program on Protection of Human Rights" was approved in our country by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the provision of human rights was determined as one of the main directions of state policy. This policy, successfully continued and further developed over the years by President Ilham Aliyev, was established as the Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan on June 18, 2007, and has been commemorated annually for the past 17 years.

The statement reads:

"On the eve of this significant day, the Human Rights Commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan traditionally declares May 18 - June 18 as "Human Rights Month", and educational events are held in the capital and regions on various topical issues promoting human rights. Taking into account the upcoming June 18 - Human Rights Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and aiming to develop legal thinking and legal culture in society, to raise public awareness of achievements and tasks ahead in the field of human rights protection, I hereby declare May 18 of the current year, in connection with that significant day, as the start of "Human Rights Month" in the country.

In the monthly awareness campaigns, priority is given to topics arising from international agreements, Sustainable Development Goals, valid legislative acts, state programs, strategies, national action plans, concepts, and other relevant documents, which our country supports. It is recommended to prioritize topics arising from the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). In this regard, state bodies, municipalities, science, education, culture, social service, medicine, penitentiary institutions, civil society institutions, including non-governmental organizations, media outlets, trade unions, and other relevant institutions, are urged to actively join our initiative, promote human rights, and increase attention to the work of protection and provision. I urge the organization of a series of educational events on various relevant topics dedicated to this issue and to share information about this on social network accounts with the hashtags #HumanRightsMonth and #HumanRightsMonth.

At the same time, showing special sensitivity to the issues of ensuring the rights of socially vulnerable population groups, including families of martyrs, war participants, people with disabilities, children, the elderly, refugees, former internally displaced persons, migrants, and preparing, publishing, and distributing legal educational materials among the population. I believe that activity will be shown in the coverage of the events, the commercials filmed through audiovisual, print, online media, as well as TV and radio channels, and social network accounts, and I express my thanks in advance."

