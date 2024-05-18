Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General enhances cooperation at ECO Meeting in Tajikistan

18 May 2024 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General, along with his delegation, arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for a working visit to attend the 5th Meeting of the Attorneys/Prosecutors General of the ECO Member States, Azernews reports.

During his meetings held on the sidelines of the visit, Prosecutor General informed his colleagues about restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as ongoing restoration and construction projects in the liberated territories.

In a meeting with Yusuf Rahmon, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan, the sides discussed cooperation in mutual legal assistance and the effectiveness of bilateral and multilateral activities within international organizations. They expressed optimism about the future flourishing of mutual relations between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

During a separate meeting with Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, Iran's Prosecutor General, both parties praised the momentum of relations between their respective prosecutor's offices. Kamran Aliyev invited his Iranian colleague for an official visit to Azerbaijan and expressed his optimism that the cooperation would continue to develop further.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General also met with Khusrav Noziri, ECO General Secretary. The ECO General Secretary underscored that the Dushanbe meeting of the Prosecutors General benefits from the success of the meeting held in Baku last September. Kamran Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan always attaches great importance to relations with the ECO. During their meeting, they explored avenues to enhance the organization's effectiveness, strengthen legal cooperation among member states, bolster efforts in combating crimes, facilitate mutual international legal assistance, and discussed potential future areas of collaboration.

Additionally, Kamran Aliyev met with Rashideen Nawaz Kasuri, the Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan, where they commended the comprehensive cooperation between their countries and emphasized the need to further develop cooperation between their prosecutor's offices.

As part of the visit, a meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Turkic Council, established in Baku on November 1, 2021, took place. Discussions focused on prospects for future cooperation within the Turkic Council, including organizational matters related to the upcoming 3rd meeting scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan this July.

The Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Tajikistan has concluded.

