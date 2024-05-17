Goygol hosts forum on ecology and environmental conservation

17 May 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

To foster a culture of environmental stewardship and sustainability among youth, the "Clean Lake" Youth Eco-Action and Forum convened in Goygol, Azernews reports.

The gathering attracted over 120 enthusiastic young participants, along with representatives from diverse organisations.

Throughout the forum, panel discussions were organised on various topics, including "identification of Azerbaijan as one of the five national priorities for socio-economic development until 2030 as a country of clean environment and green growth," "activities of young people in the "Clean Sky" cleaning campaign in the last year," and "Environmental health, restoration, and the increase of greenery, as well as efforts to ensure efficient use of water resources and sustainable energy sources."

Young people's questions were addressed during these panel discussions.

In a tangible display of commitment, following the forum, youth actively engaged in planting 100 pine trees (Eldar şamı) in a specified area within the Goygol region.

