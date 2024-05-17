Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis and Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

17 May 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, Switzerland, regarding the organization of the Parliamentary meeting within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Parliament to Trend, the document was signed by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, and the General Secretary of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Milli Majlis noted the importance of the signed document and said that the Parliament meeting will support the events to be held within the framework of COP29 on the parliamentary platform.

According to him, this event will allow parliamentarians to exchange ideas and come up with proposals and new ideas in the fight against climate change. The speaker expressed confidence that the meeting will be held at a high level with the joint efforts of the Azerbaijan Milli Majlis and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, who said that Azerbaijan is proud to host such a prestigious event as COP29, noted that this is an indicator of the recognition of our country's efforts in the fight against climate change not only on a national, but also on a regional and global scale.

Martin Chungong happily recalled his visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and thanked the head of state of Azerbaijan for his support. He stated that this document was created as a result of the negotiations with the Milli Majlis and said that the Parliament meeting will be a historic event in terms of parliamentary diplomacy and joint struggle against global challenges.

