Ministry of Defense leadership holds meeting with military officials

The First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, along with the Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant-General Hikmat Mirzayev, met with military officials at the mobilization preparation training camp, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev highlighted the positive results of the successful reforms in the army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of regularly conducting training sessions to ensure planned mobilization preparation, the creation of mobilization resources, and maintaining the combat readiness of reservists at a high level.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed interest in the provision and practical exercises of military officials. He conveyed the Defense Minister's directives to the relevant officials, focusing on increasing their professional level, adapting the training to real combat conditions, and using technological innovations to effectively apply newly adopted weapons and combat techniques.

Specific tasks have been assigned to the commanders of military units to further enhance the quality of the training and improve the professionalism of the personnel involved.

