Azerbaijan's GDP rises 4.3 percent to 38.2 billion manats

18 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's total domestic product reached 38.1819 billion manats from January to April this year, marking a 4.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Statistics Committee.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the added value in the oil and gas sector saw a slight decline of 0.1 percent. In contrast, the non-oil and gas sector experienced a robust growth of 7.7 percent.

The GDP breakdown is as follows:

Industry: 40.3 percent

Trade and vehicle repair: 9.5 percent

Transport and warehousing: 6.9 percent

Construction: 6.0 percent

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing: 3.1 percent

Tourist accommodation and public catering: 2.4 percent

Information and communication: 1.7 percent

Other sectors: 20.0 percent

Net taxes on products and imports: 10.1 percent

This growth reflects a dynamic economic environment, with significant contributions from various non-oil sectors.

