Azerbaijan's Premier meets with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister

17 May 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Temesgen Tiruneh, Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Ali Asadov emphasised that Azerbaijan attaches vital importance to the development of relations with African states, including Ethiopia. The sides hailed the cooperation between the two countries within international organisations.

Highlighting the importance of seizing available opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties, the two underscored the dynamic collaboration in public services and social innovations in recent years.

They stressed the significance of a Memorandum of Understanding signed during the visit of the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister. This MoU envisions the establishment of centres in Ethiopia based on the "ASAN Xidmet" concept.

The meeting also saw discussions on expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia across various sectors.

