South Korea and United States work out a nuclear strike on the DPRK during exercises

17 May 2024 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The armed forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States at the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will work out a scenario for the use of nuclear weapons against the DPRK, Azernews reports.

"The upcoming large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises in August are already being called "nuclear strike training" due to the current situation and their nature," the material says. KCNA warns that these maneuvers involve the deployment of "advanced military equipment, including strategic assets," and are designed to "fully implement the final stage of nuclear war plans."

"These exercises prove that the annoying statements of the United States about the "absence of hostile intentions" are just a hypocritical deception," the commentary says. "The situation in which it is impossible to predict when and how the "nuclear strike" exercises aimed against our republic and planned near our southern border will turn into real hostilities shows that one can only believe one's own overwhelming force, and not the words of the enemy," the agency noted.

If the United States "together with its henchmen want to test the will and strength" of the DPRK through provocations, then they should first think about the "catastrophic consequences," the article says. "Whether or not the United States has hostile intentions towards us, we will determine by actions, not statements," KCNA concluded.

