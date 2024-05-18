Sahiba Gafarova engages in key parliamentary meetings in Geneva

18 May 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, spoke at the 1st meeting of the Organizing Committee of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on May 17 as part of her official visit to Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

Stating that many important issues were addressed during the discussions, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that comprehensive and significant deliberations took place. Emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing peace, security, and the rule of law, she highlighted its close connection to our visions for the future.

Sahiba Gafarova stated that the rule of law is a prerequisite for ensuring peace and security. Any approach to this issue should be based on strict adherence to universally recognized norms and principles of international law, such as respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-discriminatory application.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that given the current global situation, the Inter-Parliamentary Union should also address this issue in its activities and within the framework of the 6th World Conference.

The Speaker of the Parliament also addressed the issue of climate change, stating that it is one of the urgent global problems that must be solved.

Sahiba Gafarova recalled that Azerbaijan was chosen to host COP29 with the unanimous support of all countries, and this grand event will be held in Baku in November this year. According to her, Azerbaijan will do everything possible to engage all parties and unite all countries and societies around a common goal.

Sahiba Gafarova said that the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament should develop new ideas and approaches on this issue and reflect them in future activities.

She also participated in the meeting of Women Speakers of Parliament on May 17 in preparation for the Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament. At the event, the results of previous summits were reviewed, and a number of organizational issues were discussed to prepare for the next summit.

In her speech, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova drew attention to the challenges faced in ensuring gender equality worldwide. She stated that although the issue of gender equality has been discussed at various events, it is still not possible to solve the issues related to it in many countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that increasing the social activity of women, realizing their right to education, and representation in high positions should be widely discussed at the next Summit. She also emphasized the importance of women's active participation in this issue, taking into account that the issue of global climate change is very relevant.

