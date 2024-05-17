Delegation of Royal Institute of British Architects visit Azerbaijani University

17 May 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The accreditation commission of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), renowned worldwide in the field of architectural education, has visited the Azerbaijan Architecture and Construction University (AzACU), Azernews reports, citing AzACU.

The purpose of their visit is to accredit the Architecture Faculty of AzACU for the next five years.

It was noted that the rector of AzACU, Gulchohra Mammadova, met with members of the accreditation commission. The rector stated that RIBA accreditation holds significant importance for AzACU. Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, recalling the accreditation process conducted in 2019, highlighted that this process provided the university with extensive experience, as well as the opportunity to formulate a modern approach to architecture education, develop a competitive strategy, and utilize contemporary teaching methodologies.

Professor Gulchohra Mammadova further added that over the past five years, AzACU has achieved significant success. She said, "During the RIBA accreditation, we gained valuable experience. Aligning the criteria of the Architecture Faculty with the criteria of RIBA accreditation laid a solid foundation for our future successes. Over the past five years, the number of students in the Architecture Faculty has increased, the level of competitiveness has risen, new modern specialties have been introduced, the quality of education has been further improved, and bilateral diploma agreements have been signed with two prestigious European universities (Politecnico di Milano in Italy and the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom). I believe that the next accreditation will bring us new successes."

Professor Karl Meddings, speaking on behalf of the commission, expressed his gratitude for the conditions created for accreditation and stated his satisfaction with being in Baku.

Subsequently, discussions were held regarding accreditation-related matters. During the discussions, clarity was provided on issues such as the university's financial mechanisms, the level of scientific research, development strategy, vision for the future, and other directions.

The commission has been reviewing the necessary documents and criteria for accreditation for the past two days and conducting meetings with both the faculty of Architecture and other staff members of the university.

It should be noted that AzACU passed the RIBA accreditation for the first time in the EAEU region in 2019 for a period of five years. Following the successful accreditation by internationally influential organizations like RIBA, AzACU stands alongside prestigious architecture education institutions in countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, France, China, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, and others.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz