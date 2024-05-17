President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Fuzuli district [PHOTOS]

17 May 2024 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Belarus at Fuzuli International Airport.

President the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko was welcomed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Belarus was informed about the Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin international airports.

---

