Global oil prices surge: Brent and Light Crude see increases

18 May 2024 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Oil prices have risen in global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) exchange increased by $0.71 to $83.98.

Meanwhile, on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) in New York, the price of a barrel of Light crude rose by $0.83 to $80.06.

In conclusion, the recent surge in oil prices across global markets, as evidenced by the increase in both Brent and Light crude prices on major exchanges, reflects a significant upward trend.

This rise may have far-reaching implications for various stakeholders, including oil-producing nations, consumers, and investors, underscoring the dynamic nature of the oil market and its impact on the global economy.

