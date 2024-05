17 May 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, viewed a bus jointly manufactured by Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as tractors presented by the Belarusian President, during their visit to Shusha on May 17, Azernews reports.

---

